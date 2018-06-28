Report: Wayne Rooney set to join D.C. United this July

Major League Soccer is set to receive it’s next biggest name this July with D.C. United set to acquire one of the best in England Football.

According to the Washington Post, former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney is set to join the MLS club this July ahead of the opening of their new stadium, Audi Field. United has finalized a package with the 32-year-old Rooney on a two-and-a-half year contract worth $13 million.

The club has also agreed to purchase his rights from Everton for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Rooney is the all-time leading scorer for both Man United and the England National Team. He is coming off an 11-goal campaign with the Toffees, but failed to score within the 2018 calendar year.

The forward will become the highest paid player in D.C.’s history, and is scheduled to arrive on Thursday afternoon. He is not eligible to play until July 10th, but is allowed to train with his new team until then.

D.C. has struggled in 2018, claiming only 10 points from their opening 12 matches in league play. They have also been eliminated from the U.S. Open Cup and have won twice all of 2018.

Rooney will certainly add veteran experience to the group and add to the hype of the franchise as they begin a new chapter in their history. Audi Field is scheduled to open on July 14th which could mark the first official appearance for the former England star.