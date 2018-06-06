Reports: Earnie Stewart named USMNT GM

Reports: Earnie Stewart named USMNT GM

Reports: Earnie Stewart named USMNT GM

The U.S. Men’s National Team has its first ever general manager.

According to multiple reports, U.S. Soccer has hired Earnie Stewart to oversee the USMNT. U.S. Soccer is set to announce Stewart’s hiring on Wednesday afternoon.

Stewart, who will leave his post as sporting director of the Philadelphia Union, emerged as the front-runner for the job in May. In addition to his work in MLS, Stewart has executive experience in Europe having previously worked with Dutch clubs NAC Breda and AZ Alkmaar.

In addition to his work in the front office, Stewart is a former USMNT midfielder. The 49 year old made 101 senior appearances and scored 17 goals for the USMNT while appearing at 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups.

Stewart’s first task will be leading the search for a new head coach in a process that will likely truly begin following the conclusion of the World Cup in July.

Home