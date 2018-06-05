SBI MLS Player of the Month: Kaku

It took some time for Kaku to find his feet in MLS, but the New York Red Bulls star put on a show throughout the month of May.

Kaku helped spearhead a number of impressive Red Bulls performance, providing a goal and five assists. Kaku’s efforts helped lead the way in the Red Bulls’ unbeaten run through May while earning the Argentinian playmaker earn honors as SBI MLS Player of the Month.

May began with Kaku’s best performance: a standout effort in a 4-0 thrashing of NYCFC. Two of Kaku’s assists came in the battering of the Red Bulls’ local rival, as did his lone goal of the month. The midfielder followed that performance up with another assist in a win over the Colorado Rapids before adding two more in the Red Bulls’ 3-1 road win over Atlanta United.

Kaku’s efforts helped elevate him into the discussion when it comes to the league’s top playmakers, and his assist-filled month also earned him honors over the likes of Zack Steffen, Romell Quioto and Mauro Diaz.

Home