SBI MLS Team of the Month: Columbus Crew

SBI MLS Team of the Month: Columbus Crew

SBI MLS Team of the Month

SBI MLS Team of the Month: Columbus Crew

A number of teams put together a strong May, but only one cruised through the entire month without allowing a single.

The Columbus Crew put together five consecutive shutouts in May, amassing a 3-0-2 record throughout the month. The shutout streak vaulted the Crew up the Eastern Conference standings while also earning the club honors as SBI MLS Team of the Month.

May started off on a bit of a sour note for the Crew, who outlasted the Seattle Sounders in a scoreless draw despite being down a ban. Then, the team rattled off three consecutive wins, topping the Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire at home before taking down the New England Revolution in Foxboro. Another red card threatened to mar their last game of the month, a clash with Western Conference contenders Sporting KC, but the 10-man Crew held on again in another 0-0 draw to preserve an unbeaten month.

With the month full of shutouts, the Crew beat out the Portland Timbers, FC Dallas and the New York Red Bulls for May’s SBI MLS Team of the Month honors.

What did you think of the Crew’s performances? Which team stood out to you in May?

Share your thoughts below.

, , Featured, SBI MLS Team of the Month

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home