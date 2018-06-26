SBI Question of the Day: Which USMNT fall friendly are you most excited for?

The new era of the U.S. Men’s National Team continues against some of the world’s best teams in September.

Over three months in the fall, the USMNT will be tested by Brazil, Mexico, England, Italy and potentially two more high-quality opponents on home soil in October.

As of right now, four friendlies are confirmed, with back-to-back home games on Sept. 7 and 11 coming against Brazil and Mexico, and road games versus England and Italy in November.

With anticipation building for the upcoming tests, we want to know which USMNT fall friendly you’re most excited for.

