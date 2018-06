SBI Staff World Cup Predictions

The 2018 World Cup begins Thursday, as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia.

Over the next month, the field of 32 will dwindle down to two for the final on July 15 in Moscow.

Before the World Cup begins, SBI Soccer’s editors took their best shot at predicting what will happen over the next month.

Below is a look at our group and knockout stage predictions, as well as who will win individual honors.

Golden Boot

Ives Galarcep: Gabriel Jesus

Ryan Tolmich: Harry Kane

Joe Hojnacki: Antoine Griezmann

Joe Tansey: Timo Werner

Larry Henry: Cristiano Ronaldo

Golden Ball

Ives Galarcep: Neymar

Ryan Tolmich: Neymar

Joe Hojnacki: Neymar

Joe Tansey: Toni Kroos

Larry Henry: Thomas Muller

Young Player of the Tournament

Ives Galarcep: Gabriel Jesus

Ryan Tolmich: Gabriel Jesus

Joe Hojnacki: Gabriel Jesus

Joe Tansey: Ousmane Dembele

Larry Henry: Marcus Rashford

Group Predictions

(In order of finish)

Group A

Ives Galarcep: URUGUAY, EGYPT, Russia, Saudi Arabia

Ryan Tolmich: URUGAY, EGYPT, Russia, Saudi Arabia

Joe Hojnacki: URUGAY, RUSSIA, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

Joe Tansey: URUGUAY, EGYPT, Russia, Saudi Arabia

Larry Henry: URUGUAY, RUSSIA, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

Group B

Ives Galarcep: SPAIN, PORTUGAL, Morocco, Iran

Ryan Tolmich: SPAIN, PORTUGAL, Morocco, Iran

Joe Hojnacki: SPAIN, PORTUGAL, Morocco, Iran

Joe Tansey: SPAIN, PORTUGAL, Iran, Morocco

Larry Henry: SPAIN, PORTUGAL, Iran, Morocco

Group C

Ives Galarcep: FRANCE, PERU, Denmark, Australia

Ryan Tolmich: FRANCE, PERU, Denmark, Australia

Joe Hojnacki: FRANCE, PERU, Denmark, Australia

Joe Tansey: FRANCE, DENMARK, Peru, Australia

Larry Henry: FRANCE, DENMARK, Peru, Australia

Group D

Ives Galarcep: ARGENTINA, CROATIA, Iceland, Nigeria

Ryan Tolmich: ARGENTINA, CROATIA, Nigeria, Iceland

Joe Hojnacki: ARGENTINA, CROATIA, Iceland, Nigeria

Joe Tansey: ARGENTINA, CROATIA, Iceland, Nigeria

Larry Henry: CROATIA, ARGENTINA, Iceland, Nigeria

Group E

Ives Galarcep: BRAZIL, COSTA RICA, Serbia, Switzerland

Ryan Tolmich: BRAZIL, COSTA RICA, Serbia, Switzerland

Joe Hojnacki: BRAZIL, SWITZERLAND, Costa Rica, Serbia

Joe Tansey: COSTA RICA, BRAZIL, Switzerland, Serbia

Larry Henry: BRAZIL, SERBIA, Costa Rica, Switzerland

Group F

Ives Galarcep: GERMANY, MEXICO, Sweden, South Korea

Ryan Tolmich: GERMANY, MEXICO, Sweden, South Korea

Joe Hojnacki: GERMANY, MEXICO, South Korea, Sweden

Joe Tansey: GERMANY, MEXICO, Sweden, South Korea

Larry Henry: GERMANY, MEXICO, Sweden, South Korea

Group G

Ives Galarcep: BELGIUM, ENGLAND, Tunisia, Panama

Ryan Tolmich: ENGLAND, BELGIUM, Tunisia, Panama

Joe Hojnacki: BELGIUM, ENGLAND, Tunisia, Panama

Joe Tansey: BELGIUM, ENGLAND, Tunisia, Panama

Larry Henry: BELGIUM, ENGLAND, Tunisia, Panama

Group H

Ives Galarcep: POLAND, COLOMBIA, Senegal, Japan

Ryan Tolmich: COLOMBIA, POLAND, Senegal, Japan

Joe Hojnacki: COLOMBIA, POLAND, Japan, Senegal

Joe Tansey: POLAND, SENEGAL, Colombia, Japan

Larry Henry:COLOMBIA, POLAND, Senegal, Japan

Round of 16 Predictions

IVES GALARCEP

France over Croatia

Uruguay over Portugal

Argentina over Peru

Spain over Egypt

Brazil over Mexico

Belgium over Croatia

Germany over Costa Rica

England over Poland

RYAN TOLMICH

Uruguay over Portugal

France over Croatia

Brazil over Mexico

England over Poland

Spain over Egypt

Argentina over Peru

Germany over Serbia

Belgium over Colombia

JOE HOJNACKI

Uruguay over Portugal

France over Croatia

Brazil over Mexico

Belgium over Poland

Spain over Russia

Argentina over Peru

Germany over Switzerland

England over Colombia

JOE TANSEY



Portugal over Uruguay

France over Croatia

Costa Rica over Mexico

Belgium over Senegal

Spain over Egypt

Argentina over Denmark

Germany over Brazil

Poland over England

LARRY HENRY

France over Argentina

Portugal over Uruguay

Spain over Russia

Croatia over Denmark

Brazil over Mexico

Belgium over Poland

Germany over Serbia

England over Colombia

Quarterfinals

IVES GALARCEP

Germany over England

Spain over Argentina

Brazil over Belgium

France over Uruguay

RYAN TOLMICH



France over Uruguay

Brazil over England

Spain over Argentina

Germany over Belgium

JOE HOJNACKI



Portugal over France

Brazil over Belgium

Spain over Argentina

Germany over England

JOE TANSEY



France over Portugal

Belgium over Costa Rica

Argentina over Spain

Germany over Poland

LARRY HENRY

Germany over England

Spain over Croatia

Belgium over Brazil

Portugal over France

Semifinals

Ives Galarcep: Spain over Germany, Brazil over France

Ryan Tolmich: Brazil over France, Germany over Spain

Joe Hojnacki: Brazil over France, Germany over Spain

Joe Tansey: France over Belgium, Germany over Argentina

Larry Henry: Germany over Spain, Portugal over Belgium

Final

Ives Galarcep: Spain over Brazil. Iniesta works his magic in a final once again, leading the Spaniards to their second title in three World Cups

Ryan Tolmich: Germany over Brazil. It’s hard to imagine a repeat winner but, if there’s any team talented enough, it’s Germany. Too much depth and too much talent, unfortunately for Brazil, who falls to the Germans for the second tournament in a row.

Joe Hojnacki: Brazil over Germany. Neymar and his compatriots get revenge for what happened in the semis four years ago.

Joe Tansey: Germany over France. The two most talented teams make it to the final with the deepest of the two coming out on top for a repeat.

Larry Henry: Germany over Portugal. The defending World Cup champs get it done as they get the better of Ronaldo and Co. in the final. Joachim Low’s men claim their second consecutive WC crown.