SBI World Cup Day 13 Player of the Day: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi finally found the back of the net for Argentina and helped his side to a spot in the knockout stage in Russia.

Argentina advanced as runners up in Group C, downing Nigeria 2-1 with Messi and Marcos Rojo each scoring goals. After much criticism after his first two performances, Messi answered his critics with a opening goal in the 14th minute.

A great through ball by Ever Banega hit Messi in stride and the Barcelona star slotted home with his weaker right foot.

Despite a second-half equalizer from Victor Moses, Rojo’s late winner sealed a huge victory for the Argentinians. They are now set for a Round of 16 date with France on Saturday.

Messi beat out teammate Marcos Rojo, Peru’s Paolo Guerrero, and Croatia’s Milan Badelj for SBI Player of the Day honors.

What did you think of Messi’s performance? Who would you have voted for as today’s top player at the World Cup?

Share your thoughts below.