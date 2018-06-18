SBI World Cup Day 5 Player of the Day: Harry Kane

England snatched their first three points of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and striker Harry Kane led the way in the win.

The Tottenham captain scored both goals, including a 91st minute winner, as England defeated Tunisia, 2-1. Kane’s opener came in the 11th minute as the forward tapped home from a rebound following a corner.

Despite Tunisia leveling before halftime, Kane was in the right place at the right time to score the winner. Kane headed in from close range following another England corner to help the Three Lions to a huge win in group play. Gareth Southgate’s men are next in action on Sunday as they face Panama.

Kane edged Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku for Player of the Day.

What did you think of Kane’s performance? Do you think he is the best player on England’s team?

Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

