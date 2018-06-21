SBI World Cup Day 8 Player of the Day: Luka Modric

SBI World Cup Day 8 Player of the Day: Luka Modric

Croatia is running away with Group D in Russia and their star midfielder is the man to thank for it.

Captain Luka Modric led the way for Croatia in their 3-0 beatdown of Argentina on Thursday, scoring the second of his sides trio of goals. Modric’s 80th minute strike essentially iced the victory for Zlatko Dalic’s side, which is 2-0-0 in their group and sitting in first place.

The Real Madrid man completed more passes (36) than any other Croatian offensive player and helped shut down a star-studded Argentina attack. His two goals lead the team so far this tournament as Croatia eyes a deep run in the knockout stage.

Modric beat out tough competition from Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, France’s N’Golo Kante, and Croatian teammate Ivan Rakitic

Who do you think was worthy of Player of the Day? What did you think of Modric’s performance?

Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

