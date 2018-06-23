SBI World Cup Matchday 10 Player of the Day: Toni Kroos

With the defending champions’ World Cup hopes hanging by a thread, Toni Kroos stepped up and saved Germany in dramatic fashion.

The star midfielder curled in a stunning free kick from the left side of the box in the 95th minute on Saturday, leading the 10-man Germans to a 2-1 win over Sweden. The win gives Germany everything to play for in the group’s final day while earning Kroos honors as SBI World Cup Player of the Day.

While Kroos’ goal was the obvious highlight, the Real Madrid midfielder was active all the way through the second half. Chasing a goal, Germany was forced into comeback mode throughout the second 45 with Kroos’ midfield play dictating a half that saw the defending champions maintain a bulk of the possession. Eventually, that free kick came, and Kroos buried it to play hero in a stunning way.

Kroos beat out Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Marco Reus and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez for Saturday’s honors.

