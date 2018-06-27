Switzerland draws Costa Rica, advances to knockout rounds

Switzerland may not have looked superb against Costa Rica, but a 2-2 draw was enough to see them finish in second place and get into the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Josip Drmic thought he had the game winning goal in the 88th minute, but a stoppage time penalty allowed Bryan Ruiz to equalize in bizarre fashion for Los Ticos. A goal from former Montreal Impact midfielder Blerim Dzemaili opened the scoring, but Kendall Waston kept the Swiss from getting all three points with a second half headed finish.

The Swiss went in front thanks to Dzemaili’s emphatic finish in the 31st minute. He did well to get to a well placed Breel Embolo pass before smashing it into a gaping net.

Costa Rica’s lone goal of the World Cup came courtesy of Vancouver Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston. He rose to a Joel Campbell corner in the 56th minute to give Los Ticos something to hang their hats on from this tournament.

That set up what Drmic thought was his winner. He scored on a low rolling shot in the 88th minute, but Costa Rica wouldn’t give up despite coming into the game out of contention. Joel Campbell won a penalty in the second minute of stoppage time, allowing Bryan Ruiz to step to the spot and bank his shot off the crossbar and off Yaan Sommer’s backside and into the net to tie the score.

The Swiss advance to the knockout rounds where they will have a date with Sweden, surprise winners of group F, on Monday. Costa Rica will be disappointed that they couldn’t build off their quarterfinal appearance from four years ago as their tournament comes to a premature end.

Man of the Match

Breel Embolo provided the assist on the Dzemaili goal and was all over the place in general for Switzerland.

Moment of the Match

Bryan Ruiz won’t get credit for his penalty, but his attempt smacked off the crossbar before deflecting in off Yann Sommer to provide a result for Costa Rica.

Match to Forget

Fabian Schar was effective defensively, but his yellow card was overzealous and unnecessary and will keep him out of the round of 16 clash with Sweden.