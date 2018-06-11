Tim Ream named Fulham's Player of the Year

U.S. Men’s National Team defender Tim Ream was one of the key figures in Fulham’s promotion push, and he picked up a deserved honor on Monday.

The center back, who played 47 matches for the Cottagers, was named Fulham’s Player of the Year over forward Ryan Sessegnon.

Ream logged 4,230 minutes in Championship action, as he led Fulham to third place in the English second division.

Fulham powered past Derby County in the promotion playoffs before knocking off Aston Villa in the playoff final to earn a spot in the Premier League for the 2018-19 campaign.