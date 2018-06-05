Timothy Weah hoping to avoid loan, remain with PSG to start Ligue 1 season

Timothy Weah has one more match with the U.S. Men’s National Team before his summer break begins, but the young forward is already looking ahead to his future on the club level.

With new manager Thomas Tuchel set to take over at Paris Saint-Germain, Weah says his hope is to remain with the club through at least the start of the season as he pursues a spot with the team. Weah featured three times for PSG last season, including a start in the club’s final league match of the season.

“It is an incredible club, an incredible bunch of players, incredible coaching staff,” said Weah, according to the 42. “I am learning so much from playing with them each day at such a young age and I am maturing in a way that I really wanted to.

“I am seeing my game really develop for the better. I am really happy to be at PSG — I want to stay there and learn and hopefully get some playing time. I feel like loan is a little too early. I still want to be with them, get some more minutes and maybe at the end of next season or in the middle of next season, I will go out on loan. Who knows? It is up to the coach.”

Weah and the U.S. are set to play in France on Friday as the young forward looks to make his fourth USMNT appearance.