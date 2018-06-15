U.S. Open Cup Fifth Round: A Look Ahead

Top-level American soccer isn’t entirely taking a break for the beginning of the World Cup. The U.S. Open Cup is taking advantage of the MLS break and throwing some fifth round action our way.

Two MLS teams get the action started tonight as the Portland Timbers host the LA Galaxy. This will be the second MLS opponent for the Timbers in the Open Cup. They took care of the San Jose Earthquakes in the fourth round of the tournament. The Galaxy had a simpler challenge in the last round. They made easy work of amateur side FC Golden State Force.

Saturday has a pair of matches featuring four MLS sides to check out. The New York Red Bulls travel south to Philadelphia to take on the Union after dispatching their intra-city rivals last round to open the evening. Then, defending champions Sporting Kansas City host FC Dallas in the nightcap.

Streams for all three games will be available through U.S. Soccer’s website.

u.s. open cup fifth round weekend schedule

Friday

11 p.m. – Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy

Saturday

7 p.m. – Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls

9 p.m. – Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas