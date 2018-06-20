U.S. Open Cup Fifth Round: A Look Ahead

The U.S. Open Cup soldiers on amidst the World Cup, and the fifth round of the competition comes to a close with four matches tonight.

Four teams, the Portland Timbers, Philadelphia Union, Sporting Kansas City, and the Houston Dynamo have already booked a spot in the quarterfinals, and there will be another quartet of clubs joining them after tonight’s action.

One of those sides will be a USL team as Louisville City faces fellow lower league foe Nashville SC. The other second division club still alive in the tournament is Sacramento Republic. They take on MLS expansion side Los Angeles FC to close the night out.

The other two matches both see MLS sides face each other as D.C. United hosts Orlando City and the Chicago Fire travel to take on Atlanta United.

Here’s the full schedule for the night:

u.s. open cup fifth round schedule

7 p.m. – D.C. United vs. Orlando City
7 p.m. – Louisville City vs. Nashville SC
7:30 p.m. – Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire
10:30 p.m. – Los Angeles FC vs. Sacramento Republic

