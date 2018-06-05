U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round: A Look Ahead

The amateurs and lower level pros have had their fun, but now it’s time for Major League Soccer to join the U.S. Open Cup Party.

The fourth round of the oldest soccer tournament in the country kicks off on Tuesday night with three games featuring MLS sides taking on USL opposition.

D.C. United will face a bit of a tougher challenge this fourth round than they did last time when amateurs Christos FC came to town. They will host North Carolina FC this year.

There are three amateur sides still alive in the Open Cup, however, and all of them will see the field on Wednesday night. Miami United FC starts it off by hosting Orlando City. NTX Rayados travel south from Dallas to face the Houston Dynamo on the road in the middle. Wrapping things up will FC Golden State Force taking on a fellow Southern California club in the LA Galaxy.

Highlighting the round will be a derby between New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls. The two Big Apple rivals met last year at this stage of the tournament and it ended in a 1-0 victory for the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.

There are other intriguing matchups as well. Next year’s MLS expansion side FC Cincinnati, who took down two top tier sides last year, will get another taste of what next year could offer when they face Minnesota United on the road. A streaking Real Salt Lake hosts defending champions Sporting Kansas City, as well.

Here’s a full rundown of the fourth round matches to be played over the next two nights:

tuesday, june 5

Louisville City FC vs. New England Revolution

D.C. United vs. North Carolina FC

Philadelphia Union vs. Richmond Kickers

wednesday june 6

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

Miami United FC vs. Orlando City SC

Atlanta United vs. Charleston Battery

Minnesota United vs. FC Cincinnati

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire

Nashville SC vs. Colorado Rapids

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City

Houston Dynamo vs. NTX Rayados

San Antonio FC vs. FC Dallas

LA Galaxy vs. FC Golden State Force

Los Angeles FC vs. Fresno FC

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Sacramento Republic vs. Seattle Sounders