USA-led United bid wins right to host 2026 World Cup

The World Cup will be coming back to North America in 2026.

The United States, Mexico, and Canada have won their joint bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA members granted the rights to the joint bid named United 2026, which beat out Morocco, 134-to-65 in the final tally on Wednesday.

The world will unite in North America! #United2026 has officially won the right to host the @FIFAWorldCup! 🇨🇦🇲🇽🇺🇸 | https://t.co/jbld3pvI99 pic.twitter.com/iBhngny42b — United 2026 (@united2026) June 13, 2018

The United States last hosted the World Cup in 1994, with Brazil lifting the trophy at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The final game of the 2026 tournament will be played in either Dallas, Los Angeles, or New York/New Jersey.

The American cities that could potentially host games are: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Washington. Edmonton, Montreal, and Toronto are Canada’s venues, while Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey are Mexico’s.

Venues chosen for the matches will be selected from a total of 23 stadiums that already exist, or are under construction. Three each will be held in both Canada and Mexico.

Stadiums, hotels, and transport were three “high risk” elements in Morocco’s bid that were highlighted by FIFA’s inspections report. All 14 of the Moroccan venues would have needed to be built or reconstructed by the start of the tournament.

The U.S. also bid for the rights to host the 2022 edition but lost out to Qatar.