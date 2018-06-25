USMNT to face Brazil, England, Mexico as part of six-match friendly slate to close 2018

It’s now official: the U.S. Men’s National Team will face at least four heavyweights in a series of post-World Cup friendlies.
U.S. Soccer confirmed that the USMNT will face Brazil, England, Italy and Mexico as part of a six-match “Kickoff Series” featuring two opponents yet to be named. The U.S. will begin that series against Brazil on Sept. 7 in East Rutherford, N.J. before facing Mexico four days later in Nashville. In November, the U.S. will visit Wembley Stadium to face England on Nov. 15 before taking on Italy on Nov. 20 at a yet-to-be-determined location.
Sandwiched between those matches will be a pair of October friendlies with details to be confirmed at a later date. Multiple reports have identified Argentina and Colombia as the potential opponents for the October friendlies.
“We are at the beginning phase of building our identity,” U.S. Men’s National Team General Manager Earnie Stewart said. “These games are obviously huge challenges, and for young players it’s an opportunity to see the benchmark of some of the top teams in the world. We can use these experiences to learn about ourselves and take the next steps towards developing into the team we want to become.”
The U.S. most recently concluded a three-match friendly set featuring a win over Bolivia, a loss to Ireland and tie with France.
I would feel a lot better about this schedule if we already had a permanent coach. I sure hope Stewart has at least 3 top candidates he is prepared to offer the job to. I hope we get a top coach and not this has to be an American meme I have seen some pushing. And we need to get someone sooner rather than later.
Is a non coaching executive saying “we are building our identity” — before hiring any coach — the soccer equivalent of corporate mission statements? Maybe it’s I went through a few iterations of this after the Dynamo fired Kinnear. Took a year and a half after they voiced that goal to consistently play in any given way. Two years and three coaches to find a competitive system. Kind of marketing talk.
““We are at the beginning phase of building our identity,” U.S. Men’s National Team General Manager Earnie Stewart said.” i like what ernie said. it’s a good sign.
Content free tautology, unless they know the guy and how we will play, what is the identity, does the coach suit it, does the GM pick it, does the coach pick it, can we actually play it against the buzzsaw schedule, etc etc etc You want me to take identity seriously, announce what it is. But then they haven’t hired the coach. Kind of a mess. Should really just schedule the games and then talk identity when we have a coach hired to do something about it.
I’ve already been a broken record re the level of competition, that I don’t think it’s wise for player evaluation or system implementation. Put differently, that if you didn’t like the way we played France, you may see more of the same. For good or ill. But I won’t belabor that point.
My new beef would be I think it’s a waste of time to play Brazil on a rolled out sod field at NY. The ball doesn’t play naturally and I think the games are somewhat farcical.
Will we have a new manager in time for Brazil, fwiw.
As a USSF-licensed coach who’s put together more teams than I can remember, I can tell you it is always, ALWAYS better to put your kids in as far over their heads as you can manage when you’re building a group. It separates the wheat from the chaff and the sheep from the goats real quick, and you get realistic benchmarks about where exactly your squad is. As far as your team goes, the more familiarity they get with their opponents, the less fear of them they have, and the more dialed-up to the level they get.
Also, keep in mind, all these teams are going to be blooding a bunch of young players themselves…it’s going to be the time right AFTER the World Cup and I’d say we’ll see “B-” squads with a handful of regulars at best…our own youth will invite that approach. Whereas France was playing their “A+” squad that was fine-tuning themselves for the Cup…and we were in France’s big national stadium to boot. Not going to be nearly the same for these friendlies.
i hope you’re right, quozzel about the other teams fielding b squads. yeesh!
The coach until he plays the game cannot assume England A vs England B or C, and so forth for each match. I think that sounds nice in retrospect but we really don’t know anything til we both show up. All he sees on the schedule is England, and he has to start calling people in, game planning, etc., likely before he sees their call sheet. Even once he sees their callups, he will be faced with the question of “implement system” versus “play for result,” which the better the opponent, the more likely you are to get cynical and perhaps depart from your notion of where you want this to head. Or if you decide to play your system, it’s at risk to evaluation, results, confidence. But the key thing to me is we won’t know if we have your more rosy scenario until close to game day, and even assuming, wouldn’t know how to calibrate what we have gotten into until the whistle and we’ve played a half hour. I think that sounds better in theory than it is in reality.
I think this makes the JK fallacy of preparing for the world cup and not qualifying, which at a basic level was disproven this cycle. I also think that while players can be marginally pushed while playing in system, and grow, at a certain point what you get is negative, over-simplified soccer as the system. You hold on and see what happens. France.
To be fair, maybe you could implement a France Game style defend and counter system, perhaps, and then subject it to routine duress for 6 games. But for those suggesting a more offensive system, this is a buzzsaw schedule.
If we really want to separate the wheat from the chafe, we should play some away friendlies in Central America. That is where previous generations of players have failed the most consistently.
Yes we need to be tested against strong competition.
