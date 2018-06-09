USMNT vs. France: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to play one final friendly before the World Cup, and it comes against a team with legitimate aspirations to win this summer’s tournament.

After a win over Bolivia and a loss to Ireland, the U.S. takes on France in Lyon on Saturday in Les Bleus’ final pre-World Cup friendly. The match represents a significant test for the USMNT, who take a massive step up in competition against a world power.

With that in mind, the U.S. will begin in a fairly defensive lineup as Dave Sarachan has opted for a five-at-the-back system featuring Antonee Robinson, Tim Parker, Matt Miazga, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Shaq Moore. Up top, Bobby Wood starts in a partnership with Julian Green while Zack Steffen earns the start in net.

For France, a number of the world’s elite can be spotted in the XI including Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and N’Golo Kante.

The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.

Enjoy the action.