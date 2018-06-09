USMNT vs. France: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to play one final friendly before the World Cup, and it comes against a team with legitimate aspirations to win this summer’s tournament.
After a win over Bolivia and a loss to Ireland, the U.S. takes on France in Lyon on Saturday in Les Bleus’ final pre-World Cup friendly. The match represents a significant test for the USMNT, who take a massive step up in competition against a world power.
With that in mind, the U.S. will begin in a fairly defensive lineup as Dave Sarachan has opted for a five-at-the-back system featuring Antonee Robinson, Tim Parker, Matt Miazga, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Shaq Moore. Up top, Bobby Wood starts in a partnership with Julian Green while Zack Steffen earns the start in net.
For France, a number of the world’s elite can be spotted in the XI including Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and N’Golo Kante.
Time for the boys to become men!
Good afternoon all and welcome to today’s live commentary. Obviously a very interesting one for a USMNT group that’s certainly stepping up a level. Griezmann, Mbappe, Pogba and co. are certainly a bit better than Bolivia.
That said, excited to FINALLY see a five-at-the-back, even if the aim today is survive more than experiment. Will certainly be a tough one for the USMNT. Any score predictions before we kick off?
USA wins 10-1. Tim Weah scores 9, Julian Green scores with his shin, and France gets consolation from a Carter-Vickers own goal.
Only nine for Weah? Should have clarified that we wanted BOLD predictions.
FRANCE🇫🇷 ⚽⚽⚽ – USA🇺🇸 🚫
Don’t know how our players are suppose “fight back” with a 5-3-2 formation 🤷♂️. You just can’t “block🥊” all game long against a team like France. Our formations are our down fall. The last game was the 4-1-4-1 formation without the necessary wingers (Speed speed speed) and now its the 5-3-2 against an aggressive 4-3-3 from a top 10 soccer nation…..
SHOTS ON GOAL❌
CHANCES CREATED❌
BALL POSSESSION❌
SET PIECES (in dangerous areas)❌
—
GO USA🇺🇸? 😂🤣
Kickoff and we’re underway in Lyon. Going to predict a 3-0 France win but, for me, a bit more interested in individuals than scoreline. Just looking for positives somewhere.
POGBA OFF THE POST! Rocket of a shot following a giveaway from Julian Green. Looks like Steffen may have gotten a touch on it before it hit the post.
Another sloppy giveaway from the USMNT, but Parker makes the tackle. Can’t afford many more of those.
Free kick in the 10th minute and Giroud has a wide open header that is hit right at Steffen.
First 13 minutes or so have gone as expected. France dominating the ball, U.S. a bit sloppy. Not much of anything in the USMNT attack.
Chance for France as Griezmann whips it across goal but there’s no one there to pounce on it.
Another look for France in the 27th minute. Bit of miscommunication for the U.S. produces another dangerous ball across the box but it goes out for a corner.
Shot by Pogba in the 33rd minute but Steffen smothers it.
…And they’ve now done better so far against France than their predecessors did against T&T.
Jesus, I understand that we are young and inexperienced, but are we really THIS bad? It’s not an excuse to not connect simple passes.
Spoke too soon!
haha Riight on cue…
GOAL JULIAN GREEN! Out of absolutely nowhere, Green is able to turn and fire on a pass from Shaq Moore in the box. Where did that come from?
JULIAN GREEN!!!!!
Halftime: USMNT 1, France 0. Just as we all predicted. France absolutely dominant but Green nicks one on the USMNT’s first legitimate attacking chance. USMNT attack almost completely silent while the defense has been strong. Parker, Trapp the standouts for me so far. Moore looking better as the game has gone on.
What are your takeaways from the opening half?
Hoping this goal will allow us to calm down a bit and make some smarter passes.
Think the U.S. got a bit better as the half went on. First 15 or so minutes were really, really bad. Still a struggle, you saw a little bit of possession as they half continued.
I don’t think we should take Julian Green to the World Cup this year; too young and inexperienced.
Hahahahaha…..exactly 🤫!!!!!
Up 1-0 and our best player isn’t even here. I’m referring to Freddy Adu, of course.
Second half is underway. Can the USMNT hold on? Which players will you be watching? What subs are you looking for?
Goal Wood but he’s offside! Great ball in from Moore but Wood is a step offside.
Ugly, ugly clash of heads with Miazga and Giroud. Blood everywhere. Doesn’t look good at all.
Have to say, the USMNT has looked much better in the second half. Can see a bit of confidence growing. Still not pretty and France is still dominating the ball, but you can see a little belief.
Looks like the game is opening up a bit and they are finding some space. Still sloppy passing but at least there is some improvement! Gotta love Robinson’s skills in the back.
Wish they would press a little more but understand the defensive game plan.
Eat some crow while you’re sucking that D Rob! 😢
The positive was willingness of USA to work ball out versus just blast it forward. You guys are way too harsh. This is France versus a bunch of American teens. I think they have done extraordinarily well.
Agreed
Agree on the work rate, but don’t think it’s overly harsh to expect them to connect passes. Still encouraged by what I see against such talented players.
Good example is Shaq Moore kicking the ball straight out of bounds for the 3rd time.
I want Wood off and Sargent or Weah.
Ridiculous attempt from Giroud to get Steffan sent off. He even brought a pack of fake blood…
