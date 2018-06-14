World Cup Day 1: Live Commentary

The big day is finally here as the 2018 World Cup kicks off on Thursday.
Hosts Russia is set to kick off the tournament in Moscow in a clash with Saudi Arabia, officially starting this summer’s tournament. It’s the first of 64 matches during the month-long tournament and, while it may not be the biggest or best, it signals the official start of a summer of soccer.
The two teams are the lowest-rated in the field with the hosts decimated by injuries to several key players. There are familiar faces, though, in Igor Akinfeev and Alan Dzagoev while forward Fyodor Smolov leads the way up top.
Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, features a team that is largely domestic-based, headlined by Mohammed Al-Sahlawi up top.
We’re underway in Moscow after what can only be described as a very entertaining pregame.
First half chance goes to Russia as Dzagoev squares one across the box. Cleared away for a throw, but good play from the hosts.
GOAL RUSSIA! Initial corner kick is cleared away but Golovin recovers and crosses it in. Gazinsky skies to win the header, giving the hosts the lead in the 13th minute.
you always want to see the host country score and win a few and make some noise. it should be a rule. (kidding)
JUST wide for Alsahlawi! Best chance yet for Saudi Arabia, but it’s headed just wide of the post in the 21st.
GOAL RUSSIA! After coming on as a substitute due to Dzagoev’s injury, Cheryshev cuts past a defender and rockets a shot near post to push the lead to 2-0.
