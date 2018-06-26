World Cup Day 13: Live Commentary

The final round of group stage matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup got off with a bang on Monday, and Tuesday’s action should not disappoint either.
Groups C and D will be at the forefront of the action with several teams looking to remain alive in the competition.
The top two teams in Group C will square off in Moscow with France facing Denmark. Les Bleus are already guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage but would love to finish atop of the group. Denmark could spoil the party with a win over the heavy favorites.
Australia dukes it out with already eliminated Peru hoping for some magic to go their way. The Socceroos can still advance with a win of them own, paired with a Denmark defeat. Mile Jedinak leads the way for the Australians.
Group D sees leaders Croatia needing just a point against Iceland to guarantee a first place finish. Luka Modric has been key to the Croatians success so far, while defensively the team has yet to concede. Iceland’s hopes rest on midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson who is coming off a disappointing match against Nigeria.
Argentina’s World Cup lives will come down to Tuesday’s showdown with Nigeria. Leo Messi and Co. are on the brink of elimination with just one point through their first two matches. Nigeria, who currently sit in second, will look to in-form forward Ahmed Musa who netted a brace against Iceland.
The SBI Editorial Staff will be providing live commentary on today’s matches and would like you to join the fun. Feel free to join us and comment along in the section below.
Enjoy the action.
50th minute – France with the typical early second half fullback substitution as Mendy replaces Hernandez. A better attacker so we’ll see.
LikeLike
Second half underway.
LikeLike
HALFTIME: Scoreless between France and Denmark. France the better team so far, but just no real end product.
LikeLike
39th minute – Shot from Griezmann, but it’s right at Schmeichel. Still scoreless.
LikeLike
34th minute – Good look for Lemar, who curls a long-distance effort just wide. France yet to truly test Schmeichel.
LikeLike
SAVE GALLESE! Peru’s goalkeeper comes up with a BIG save as Australia had their best chance of the game so far. Still 1-0 Peru, 28th minute.
LikeLike
23rd minute- France bossing possession, but not really doing much with it. Just two shots, both off target.
LikeLike
GOAL PERU!! Andre Carillo blasts one from distance, gave the Australia goalkeeper NO chance. That’s Peru’s first World Cup goal in 36 years. 18th minute.
LikeLike
15th minute- Australian captain Mile Jedinak picked up an early yellow card. Could that come back to haunt the Aussies? Early on, Australia is controlling the play and Peru is sitting back, looking nothing like they did in their first two World Cup matches.
LikeLike
10th minute- Australia and Peru are goal-less. Australia still has hopes of getting to the knockout round, while Peru is trying to score its first goal of the tournament, and first World Cup win in more three decades.
LikeLike
Solid enough start for France, who are moving the ball decently to start.
LikeLike