World Cup Day 2: Live Commentary

Yesterday was fun with Russia running rampant on Saudi Arabia, but the real action begins today with the first full slate of matches in the 2018 World Cup.

There are three matches for fans to enjoy today, beginning with Mohamed Salah and Egypt taking on Luis Suarez and Uruguay. The Liverpool playmaker has been cleared to play in this opening match, but it remains to be seen how much Egypt will use him so soon after his shoulder injury.

The midday slate sees Iran and Morocco square off. Both sides are looking to get the leg up on the other as they hope for a collapse from either Spain or Portugal. Both sides love to attack and, considering both will feel like they can win this game, expect a free-flowing match with a few goals.

Finally, the marquee match of the day sees Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal take on 2010 champions Spain. We all know what Ronaldo is capable of, but Spain are a bit of an unknown quantity all of a sudden. They fired head coach Julen Lopetegui a short two days ago, and who knows how the team will react to a sudden change of leadership.

The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.

Enjoy the action.