World Cup Matchday 10: Live Commentary

The second round of group stage matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup continues on Saturday with six teams in action.
The day gets underway with Belgium facing off with Tunisia in Group G action. Roberto Martinez’s men used a trio of second-half goals to down Panama 3-0 in their opener, with Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku netting a brace. Playmakers Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will be key to the Red Devils getting another three points. Tunisia fell 2-1 to England in heartbreaking fashion and will look to avoid an onslaught against one of the top attacking nations. Captain Wahbi Khazri will need a strong performance on Saturday following a quiet one against the Three Lions earlier this week.
Mexico will seek another win in Group E play as they battle South Korea in the midday fixture. Juan Carlos Osorio’s men downed Germany 1-0 last Sunday, using a game winner from PSV winger Hirving Lozano. El Tri leads the group along with Sweden and will be favorites to get the job done again on Saturday. South Korea fell 1-0 to Sweden in their opener and will look for more from star forward Son Heung-Min. The Tottenham man scored 18 goals and added 11 assists in all competitions domestically.
The headlining match comes from Sochi as Sweden takes on defending World Cup champs, Germany. The Swedes used a second-half penalty kick from captain Andreas Granqvist in their opening win against the Koreans. Offensively, they will look to playmakers Marcus Berg and Emil Forsberg to lead the attack. Germany was unable to beat Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa in their opening loss, seeing nine efforts saved by the veteran. Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil needs a better performance offensively, while defensively Bayern centerback Mats Hummels will miss the match due to a neck injury suffered in training.
GOAL! Belgium have taken a 1-0 lead through a sixth minute Eden Hazard penalty kick. 1-0
Hazard drew the foul and rolled his PK into the bottom-left corner.
Witsel with a quick turn but his effort is blocked. 12′
Lukaku with a great find to hit Hazard in stride but cannot get enough power on it. Easy save. 12′
Khazri clearly caught in the face but no foul given. 14′
Sassi picks up a yellow card in frustration. 14′
Yannick Carrasco with a good look but easy save in the end. 15′
Romelu Lukaku with a great finish and Belgium lead 2-0. Good assist for Mertens in build up play. 16′
Tunisia are back in it quickly as Bronn finishes from close range. 17′ 2-1
A good save by Ben Mustapha as he saves keeps out Belgium again. 20′
Alderweireld misses wide of the net. Tunisia furious Belgium didn’t play ball out as a man is injured. 21′
Broon looks to have tweaked something after sticking his leg out to block a cross. 22′
Romelu Lukaku becomes the first Belgian player to score in back-to-back WC matches since former coach Marc Wilmots did in 2002.
First sub for Tunisia: Bronn is stretchered off and replaced by Hamdi Nagguez. 24′
Witsel gets a nice lay off but it’s blocked and out for a corner. 28′
Courtois punches Khazri’s effort up in the air. Lukaku is off getting treatment. Belgium playing with 10 men. 32′
Not good for Tunisia with Khazri down on the pitch. 36′
Yohan Benalouane, the Leicester City man will come on for Tunisia to replace Syam Ben Youssef. 41′
Vertonghen is clipped on a pass back to Courtois. 43′
Four minutes of first half stoppage time. 46′
De Bruyne passes up the shot and looks for Lukaku but the pass is too wide. Need to take those chances if you’re Belgium. 47′
Meunier lays a pass off for Lukaku who scores his second of the day. 3-1 Belgium. HT
Second half Underway!
Hazard adds to the Belgian lead and it’s 4-1. 51′
First sub for Belgium: Lukaku is replaced by Fellaini. Lukaku is tied with Ronaldo atop the Golden Boot race with four goals.59′
Third sub for Tunisia: Naim Sliti replaces Ferjani Sassi. 60′
Second sub for Belgium: Michy Batshuayi comes on for Eden Hazard. 67′
The number of quality players for Belgium is incredible. A very deep bench that could help them for sure in the later stages of this WC. 69′
Batshuayi is played in but a good clearance by Ben Mustapha keeps the forward from adding to Belgium’s lead. 75′
Batshuayi rounds Ben Mustapha but his effort is cleared off the line. 76′
Mertens shot is bobbled by Ben Mustapha and Batshuayi rattles the rebound off the crossbar. 79′
De Bruyne sets up Batshuayi who cannot buy a goal right now. Ben Mustapha with his seventh save of afternoon. 81′
Monaco’s Youri Tielemans is Belgium’s final sub as he replaces Dries Mertens. 86′
What a finish by Batshuayi but an even better cross from the sub Tielemans. 5-1. 90′
Whabi Khazri pulls one back in stoppage time. Shows a never give up attitude by Tunisians. 5-2. 92′
Final: Belgium 5 – Tunisia 2. Both teams were lively today but the Red Devils storm to another three points. Belgium faces England in their final group stage match, while Tunisia faces Panama. That’s it for me today but we still have Mexico/South Korea and Sweden/Germany remaining today.
Kickoff and we’re underway between Mexico and South Korea.
Corner kick for Mexico in the seventh minute it’s headed away.
!Vamos México!
