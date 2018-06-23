World Cup Matchday 10: Live Commentary

World Cup 2018

The second round of group stage matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup continues on Saturday with six teams in action.

The day gets underway with Belgium facing off with Tunisia in Group G action. Roberto Martinez’s men used a trio of second-half goals to down Panama 3-0 in their opener, with Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku netting a brace. Playmakers Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will be key to the Red Devils getting another three points. Tunisia fell 2-1 to England in heartbreaking fashion and will look to avoid an onslaught against one of the top attacking nations. Captain Wahbi Khazri will need a strong performance on Saturday following a quiet one against the Three Lions earlier this week.

Mexico will seek another win in Group E play as they battle South Korea in the midday fixture. Juan Carlos Osorio’s men downed Germany 1-0 last Sunday, using a game winner from PSV winger Hirving Lozano. El Tri leads the group along with Sweden and will be favorites to get the job done again on Saturday. South Korea fell 1-0 to Sweden in their opener and will look for more from star forward Son Heung-Min. The Tottenham man scored 18 goals and added 11 assists in all competitions domestically.

The headlining match comes from Sochi as Sweden takes on defending World Cup champs, Germany. The Swedes used a second-half penalty kick from captain Andreas Granqvist in their opening win against the Koreans. Offensively, they will look to playmakers Marcus Berg and Emil Forsberg to lead the attack. Germany was unable to beat Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa in their opening loss, seeing nine efforts saved by the veteran. Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil needs a better performance offensively, while defensively Bayern centerback Mats Hummels will miss the match due to a neck injury suffered in training.

The SBI Editorial Staff will be on hand all day long providing live commentary of the matches. Feel free to jump in the conversation and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Enjoy the action.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    GOAL! Belgium have taken a 1-0 lead through a sixth minute Eden Hazard penalty kick. 1-0

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Lukaku with a great find to hit Hazard in stride but cannot get enough power on it. Easy save. 12′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Romelu Lukaku with a great finish and Belgium lead 2-0. Good assist for Mertens in build up play. 16′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Tunisia are back in it quickly as Bronn finishes from close range. 17′ 2-1

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Alderweireld misses wide of the net. Tunisia furious Belgium didn’t play ball out as a man is injured. 21′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Broon looks to have tweaked something after sticking his leg out to block a cross. 22′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Romelu Lukaku becomes the first Belgian player to score in back-to-back WC matches since former coach Marc Wilmots did in 2002.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    First sub for Tunisia: Bronn is stretchered off and replaced by Hamdi Nagguez. 24′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Courtois punches Khazri’s effort up in the air. Lukaku is off getting treatment. Belgium playing with 10 men. 32′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Yohan Benalouane, the Leicester City man will come on for Tunisia to replace Syam Ben Youssef. 41′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    De Bruyne passes up the shot and looks for Lukaku but the pass is too wide. Need to take those chances if you’re Belgium. 47′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Meunier lays a pass off for Lukaku who scores his second of the day. 3-1 Belgium. HT

  • Larry Henry Jr

    First sub for Belgium: Lukaku is replaced by Fellaini. Lukaku is tied with Ronaldo atop the Golden Boot race with four goals.59′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    The number of quality players for Belgium is incredible. A very deep bench that could help them for sure in the later stages of this WC. 69′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Batshuayi is played in but a good clearance by Ben Mustapha keeps the forward from adding to Belgium’s lead. 75′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Batshuayi rounds Ben Mustapha but his effort is cleared off the line. 76′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Mertens shot is bobbled by Ben Mustapha and Batshuayi rattles the rebound off the crossbar. 79′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    De Bruyne sets up Batshuayi who cannot buy a goal right now. Ben Mustapha with his seventh save of afternoon. 81′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Monaco’s Youri Tielemans is Belgium’s final sub as he replaces Dries Mertens. 86′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    What a finish by Batshuayi but an even better cross from the sub Tielemans. 5-1. 90′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Whabi Khazri pulls one back in stoppage time. Shows a never give up attitude by Tunisians. 5-2. 92′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Final: Belgium 5 – Tunisia 2. Both teams were lively today but the Red Devils storm to another three points. Belgium faces England in their final group stage match, while Tunisia faces Panama. That’s it for me today but we still have Mexico/South Korea and Sweden/Germany remaining today.

