World Cup Matchday 11: Live Commentary

The World Cup group stage rolls on on Sunday as one heavyweight looks to seal a knockout round spot while one of the most open groupings battle for their own advantages in their second game.
Action starts with England, who takes on Panama following an opening win over Tunisia. With three points already in hand, the Three Lions can seal a knockout round spot with a victory, but a resolute Panama team will stand in their way in search of the country’s first World Cup point.
The day then turns to Group H with Senegal battling Japan for supremacy atop the group. Both sides turned in wins that were considered upsets in their first matches, and a spot in the knockout round is in the cards if either team can win on Sunday.
Finally, Colombia and Poland will look to bounce back from their tournament-opening defeats and salvage hope of their own advancement as they close out the day.
GOAL ENGLAND! England earns a corner in the seventh minute and, after a bunch of pushing and shoving, Trippier whips the ball in. Stones on the end of it for an open header and it’s 1-0. Panama in deep trouble already.
Panama playing a bit better since the goal. Several decent chances only for England to make a last-ditch stop. England still comfortable, but Panama looking somewhat dangerous.
PENALTY TO ENGLAND! Lingard hacked down in the box as Torres comes flying in. Sterling offside on the play, but not deemed to be involved.
GOAL ENGLAND! Kane buries the spot kick in the 22nd minute. This one is probably done and dusted.
ANOTHER ONE FOR ENGLAND! Spectacular finish from Lingard following a great sequence of build-up play. Lingard’s shot from outside the box hits the crossbar and in, giving England a 3-0 lead.
MAKE IT FOUR! Stones again, finishing off after Penedo stuffs Kane on the line. Running up the score now. Still need two more to leap over Belgium on goal differential.
PENALTY TO ENGLAND! Godoy yanks down Kane and the Tottenham star will get another chance from the spot.
GOAL KANE! That’s five. Another penalty kick for the Tottenham star. Just a matter of how many at this point.
Ugh -CONCACAF. Teams like England and Germany are athletic enough to deal with physical play, can be direct to score and have no mercy. This could really really get out of control
Already out of control. With smaller nations, you generally pick one: technical ability or physical prowess. When you play the Englands or Belgiums or Germanys of the world, teams are technically gifted AND world-class athletes like any you’d see in any American sport. Can’t be one or the other, need both.
You are right. I was typing at 3-0! England ran over a pretty good US team in a friendly at Chicago’s Soldier Field a few years ago. Once they get their tails up goals just keep going in.
