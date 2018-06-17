World Cup Matchday 4: Live Commentary

There are three very intriguing matches on the docket in Russia today, including a pair of CONCACAF sides in action.

Opening the day is Costa Rica, who are looking to repeat their form from four years ago, when they were a penalty shootout away from making the semi-finals. They take on Serbia, who are returning to the World Cup after failing to get there in 2014.

The highlight match of the day features Germany, the defending champions go up against a feisty Mexican side that is known for playing well against top-level sides. Joachim Low’s side will have a tricky test about them as they look to get their title defense off to a solid start.

A real treat is there for the end of the day, as well. Brazil always put on a show and they face an interesting Switzerland side. Neymar and his crew have plenty of pressure on them as they look to avenge their misery from four years ago.

