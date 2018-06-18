World Cup Matchday 5: Live Commentary

Matchday 5 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup sees Group G gets underway on Monday in Russia with group favorites Belgium and England both in action.

However, before those fixtures kick off Sweden and South Korea begin the day’s action in Group F. Both teams will look for a win to begin their campaigns following Mexico’s upset win over Germany yesterday. Emil Forsberg sparks the Sweden attack, while Son Heung Min will carry the South Koreans.

The second match of the day sees Belgium and Panama duke it out in Sochi. Roberto Martinez has some of the world’s top talent at his disposal as Belgium look to make a deep run. Panama are led by several MLS players and will have a tough task ahead of them on Monday.

England faces Tunisia in the final match of the day, with the Three Lions expected to march on. Harry Kane and Dele Alli are two headlining stars for Gareth Southgate’s men, while Raheem Sterling also looks to make an impact. Tunisia is led by former Sunderland man Wahbi Khazri who had a solid season in France domestically.

The SBI editorial staff will be on hand all day long providing live commentary of the matches.

