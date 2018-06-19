World Cup Matchday 6 Preview: Colombia opens against Japan, Poland faces Senegal and more

Tuesday’s action in Russia sees the host team in action for their second group stage match, while Group H kicks off their first round of matches.

Colombia faces off with Japan in Tuesday’s opening match as both teams try to kick off their campaigns with a victory. James Rodriguez and Shinji Kagawa are a pair of playmakers to watch in Saransk.

Elsewhere, Poland faces Senegal in Moscow as both teams are led by deadly forwards. In Group A, Russia will look to build off of their 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia as they face Mo Salah and Egypt.

Here’s a look ahead at Matchday 6 of the 2018 World Cup:

Colombia vs. Japan – 8 a.m. (FS1, Telemundo)

Mordovia Arena plays host to the showdown between Colombia and Japan in Group H.

These two sides last met in the 2014 World Cup as Colombia rolled past their opposition, 4-1, in Brazil. Headlining Colombia’s squad is Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez and Monaco striker Radamel Falcao. Falcao is coming off a 21-goal haul with the Ligue 1 side domestically, while James had eight goals and 14 assists with the Bundesliga champs.

Japan is led by Dortmund’s Shinji Kagawa and Pachuca’s Keisuke Honda. Kagawa still can pull the strings for Japan in midfield, while Honda’s creativity on the wing should help his team in creating goal opportunities.

Poland vs. Senegal – 11 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

The second match of the day sees Poland and Senegal duke it out for the first time ever.

Poland has an experienced group for this tournament and are highlighted by Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski, who scored 40 goals in all competitions domestically. Lewandowski has the ability to score in a variety of ways which will be good for the team. Lukasz Piszczek will lead the Poland backline with centerback Kamil Glik likely out.

Sadio Mane is the leader for Senegal offensively after a 20 goal season with Liverpool in the Premier League. Mane’s pace should pose a threat for Poland defensively, while centerback Kalidou Koulibaly will have a physical battle with Lewandowski on the other end of the field.

Russia vs. Egypt – 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

The day’s action concludes in St. Petersburg with hosts Russia facing Egypt in Group A play.

Russia is coming off that 5-0 thrashing against Saudi Arabia which saw numerous players have good performances. Denis Cheryshev had two goals as a substitute, while Aleksandr Golovin was the Man of the Match. The key for Russia will be can they replicate that dominance a second time this tournament.

Egypt fans’ hearts were broken against Uruguay in their opener, conceding in the 90th minute for a 1-0 loss. Mohamed Salah did not feature in that match, but is expected to play some sort of role on Tuesday.