2018 World Cup Awards: Modric takes home Golden Ball, Mbappe named Best Young Player and more

The 2018 World Cup was full of standout players, but, despite falling in the final, Croatia’s Luka Modric stood out above the rest. Modric’s tireless efforts earned him the Golden Ball as the tournament’s top player.

He scored two goals and tallied one assist while compiling 694 minutes of play, more than any other player in the tournament. Despite this heavy workload, Modric was always running hard, even at the end of a gruelling run that included three straight extra time matches and a difficult World Cup Final.

Here are the other awards from the 2018 World Cup:

Golden Boot: Harry Kane

Kane scored six goals in as many appearances for England as they made their unexpected run all the way to the semi-finals. He even notched a hat trick in England’s 6-1 thrashing of Panama in the second match of the group stage.

Golden Gloves: Thibaut Courtois

Belgium’s run may have ended with a third-place finish, but the Red Devils’ goalkeeper was recognized for his performance throughout the tournament. Courtois made 27 saves, the most in the tournament, as Belgium topped England in Saturday’s third-place match after taking down Brazil and Japan in the knockout rounds.

Young Player of the Tournament: Kylian Mbappe

The 19-year-old Mbappe announced himself as the next global superstar in this World Cup. He became the youngest player to score in the final since Pele scored at the age of 17 back in 1958. That was his fourth goal of the tournament, which put him tied for second with four other players, including his teammate Antoine Griezmann.