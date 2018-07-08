Report: Bobby Wood to be loaned to Bundesliga side Hannover 96

Bobby Wood has been seeking a move back to the German Bundesliga following Hamburg’s relegation and the 22-year-old looks to finally have his deal.

According to SportBuzzer, Wood is expected to be loaned to Hannover 96 for the 2018-19 season with an option for the team to buy the striker following the end of next season.

Hannover will also reportedly take over Wood’s current salary which stands at €1.6 million, and the American is expected to be announced on Monday at a press conference.

Wood found it extremely tough to score goals in his second season with Hamburg, totaling only three goals in 25 appearances in all competitions. His first full season came in 2016-17, where Wood scored nine goals as Hamburg fought off relegation.

Injuries and consistent playing time were two main factors that Wood had to deal with last season, while the team was ultimately relegated on the final day of the Bundesliga campaign.

“I have had regular exchanges with Bobby Wood for several weeks, and I think he would suit us well,” Hannover manager Andre Breitenreiter said.

Wood would become the sixth signing for Hannover this summer joining Kevin Wimmer, Leo Weinkauf, Takuma Asano, Genki Haraguchi and Walace.

Hannover kicks off their Bundesliga season on August 25th on the road at Werder Bremen.