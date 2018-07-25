Bayern chief Rummenigge: Alphonso Davies will join club in new year

The deal isn’t yet completely official, but Alphonso Davies’ move to Bayern Munich is all but done.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says that the club has agreed to a deal with the Vancouver Whitecaps for the 17-year-old star. Reports on Tuesday said the deal will be an MLS-record fee, although the Canadian will be ineligible to move to the club before his 18th birthday.

“He’s already signed but has to pass his medical,” Rummenigge said, according to Goal. “He will come to Europe on January 1 when he is 18 and play for Bayern Munich.”

Bayern manager Niko Kovac says that, if the Whitecaps miss the playoffs, Davies could join the club early to train before being officially registered in January.

“Everything has to work out first. The ink is not dry yet,” Kovac said on Tuesday. “We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. I don’t know exactly what will happen, but he’s a young player, and young players, when they are as good as him, are very expensive because a lot of clubs are interested in him and I’m sure because a lot of clubs are interested in him the price might go up.