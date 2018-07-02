Best of MLS Week 18: Adama Diomande, Joao Moutinho and more

The excitement from the World Cup carried over into Week 18 of the Major League Soccer calendar, as 11 teams found the back of the net on multiple occasions.

Six teams took care of business at home, including a pair of improving Eastern Conference teams, while four sides clinched victories on their travels.

With 38 goals scored across 11 games, there were plenty of attacking performances worth writing home about, but a few particularly stood out.

Here’s a look at who our staff chose as the top performers from Week 18.

Player of the Week

LAFC’s Adama Diomande continued his flawless start with the expansion side by netting a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.

The 28-year-old Norwegian has seven goals in his last four games for Bob Bradley’s side.

Team of the Week

The Montreal Impact won their third game in a row by knocking off Sporting Kansas City 2-0 at Stade Saputo. The win put the Impact two points behind the sixth spot in the East.

Rookie of the Week

Joao Moutinho had a clearance off the line in the first half of LAFC’s win over the Union, and he was part of a back line that held the visitors to two shots on goal.

Goal of the Week

There were plenty of impressive strikes in Week 18, but Romain Alessandrini’s free kick for the LA Galaxy in the Cali Clasico ranks above them all because of the difficult angle he scored from.