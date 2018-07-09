Bobby Wood officially joins Hannover on loan

Bobby Wood’s loan move is now official.

Hannover 96 announced on Monday that the club has signed the U.S. Men’s National Team striker on loan from Hamburg with an option to buy. Wood is set to begin training with the Bundesliga club on Tuesday.

“I had very good discussions with the coach and I know what the club is up to, what kind of football to play and what role I can play in it,” Wood said, “and my gut told me it was the right decision to switch to 96. Now I am happy that it has come to that and I am looking forward to getting to know the team tomorrow.”

Wood joins Hannover after a down year with Hamburg that saw the club relegated to the 2. Bundesliga. Wood scored just two league goals for Hamburg in 24 league appearances after scoring five the season prior.

Internationally, Wood has had a bit more of a scoring touch as he’s scored in two of his last three USMNT matches.

“Bobby Wood has exactly the striker profile we’ve defined: a highly talented player who has already proven his potential and is a great fit for us because of his extremely team-friendly playing style and his great willingness to run,” said manager Horst Heldt. “He’s had a difficult time recently, but not long ago half the league was after him, so we’re very happy he made the move to us.”