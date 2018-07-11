Croatia comes from behind to beat England, advance to World Cup final

Croatia moved on to its first World Cup final with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over England on Wednesday.

Ivan Perisic’s second-half equalizer forced extra time and Mario Mandzukic played the role of hero in the extra period to clinch a spot in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

England leaped into the driver’s seat in the fifth minute, when Kieran Trippier beautifully curled a free kick from 25 yards out into the top part of the goal. The English defender caught Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic flat-footed and handed the Three Lions a welcome advantage in the early stages.

However, Gareth Southgate’s men were unable to bury the Croatians before they worked their way into the game.

As the second half began, Croatia began to push forward more and threaten the English defense with a plethora of crosses. Just as the crosses felt like an empty strategy with no results coming, Ivan Perisic beat Kyle Walker to a cross and equalize the contest in the 68th minute.

Croatia, who went to extra time and penalties against Denmark and Russia, took control in the final 22 minutes, but couldn’t beat Jordan Pickford for a second in regulation.

A pair of massive denials, one on each end, kept the game tied through the first half of extra time. Sime Vrsajko nodded John Stones’ header off the line for Croatia and Pickford rushed off his line to deny Mario Mandzukic’s close-range effort.

Croatia ramped up the pressure in the second half of extra time, and it paid off in the 109th minute, when Mandzukic connected with Perisic’s assist and slotted the game-winning goal into the right part of the net past Pickford.

Croatia takes on France in Sunday’s final at the Luzhniki Stadium, while England is relegated to the third-place game versus Belgium on Saturday.

  • Gomer Pyle

    Great game. Definitely seemed that experience showed in the second half and beyond. England spent a bit too much in the first half…. and much like the Colombia game, they seemed like a shell of themselves after conceding the equalizer. Still, they have a lot to be pleased with.

  • Patrick

    Modric and Konte in the finals. My top 2 players in the tournament. Should be a solid game.

  • Cylo

    Well deserve victory by Croatia. England thought they had the easy path to the finals….whoops. This one will hurt them a lot

