FC Dallas defender Chris Richards joins Bayern Munich U-19s on loan

FC Dallas homegrown signing Chris Richards is joining the ranks of young American players in Germany.

The 18-year-old defender, who signed as an FC Dallas homegrown player in April, joined Bayern Munich’s U-19 side on loan on Monday.

The loan is scheduled to last six months, and it’s the first representation of the partnership established by Bayern Munich and FC Dallas earlier this season.

A member of the U.S. Under-19 national team, Richards previously spent time in Germany during a 10-day training period with the German giants.