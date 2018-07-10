France vs. Belgium: Live Commentary

The World Cup semifinals kick off on Tuesday as two legitimate heavyweights collide.
Belgium and France feature two of the most talented squads in Russia this summer, and the two powerhouses will collide on Tuesday with a spot in the finale on the line. Belgium is in the final after topping Japan and Brazil while France has disposed of Argentina and Uruguay on their way to the semifinal round.
The SBI Editorial Staff will be providing live commentary on Tuesday’s matches and would like you to join the fun. Feel free to join us and comment along in the section below.
Six minutes of stoppage time for Belgium to find a goal.
SAVE LLORIS! Long shot but Lloris gets to it and pushes it away. Belgium starting to turn it on now. Just 10 minutes and stoppage time to find a goal.
Belgium struggling to create much of anything. Just 15 minutes left to find a goal, but no real space to work in. France holding it down well.
GOAL UMTITI! France goes up in the 51st minute on a goal from the centerback. Great corner kick in from Griezmann and Umtiti rises of Fellaini to win the header. Great finish and it’s 1-0 to France.
Second half is underway.
HALFTIME: Scoreless at the half. Both with legitimate chances. France probably with the better of the play, but no goals so far.
SAVE COURTOIS! Everyone fixes on Mbappe and Pavard gets in alone. Courtois with a kick save. Heck of a stop in the 40th minute.
France putting it together now. Mbappe finds Giroud but he just can’t direct it on goal. Les Belus the better team over the last 10 or so as we head into the 35th minute.
SAVE LLORIS! Big save for the French goalkeeper. Alderweireld turns and fires and Lloris dives and gets both palms to it. Big stop in the 22nd minute.
Matuidi unleashes a shot, but it’s right at Courtois. Great hit from the French midfielder, though.
Mbappe almost shakes free in the 13th minute but Courtois comes off his line to collect. Dangerous moment. Very intense so far.
We’re underway. Both teams feeling each other out for these first few minutes after France nearly creates an early chance.
