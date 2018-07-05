Geiger, Marrufo appointed to referee next phase of World Cup

Two American referees could be involved in the World Cup’s final matches.

Both Mark Geiger and Jair Marrufo have been selected as two of 17 referees, 37 assistant referees and 10 Video Assistant Referees for the final phases of the World Cup. FIFA reduced the number of referees available on Wednesday as the tournament moves towards a close.

Geiger took charge of England’s win over Colombia, a match which saw the spotlight shine on the American referee. Geiger awarded a penalty kick to England in the second half before navigating an overly-chippy second half in England’s eventual victory.

In the aftermath, Diego Maradona criticized the American official, calling the match a “monumental theft”. FIFA, however, has come out in defense of Geiger and continued to have him as an eligible referee going into the later rounds.

Marrufo, meanwhile, is set to serve as the fourth official in Brazil’s quarterfinal clash with Belgium.