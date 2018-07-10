Haji Wright joins Union Berlin for trial period

Americans Abroad

For the time being, Haji Wright is a member of the Schalke squad, but it appears the American forward is assessing his options with another club in Germany

Union Berlin revealed on Tuesday that Wright has joined the club’s first team for a trial period. Wright spent last season on loan with Sandhausen in the 2. Bundesliga, scoring one goal in 15 matches.

The 20-year-old forward joined Schalke in 2016 before signing a professional contract with the club in the summer of 2017.

Union Berlin, formerly the home of Bobby Wood, finished fourth in the 2. Bundesliga last season.

