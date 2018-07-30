Jack Harrison joins Leeds United on loan

Jack Harrison has joined Leeds United on loan for the 2018-19 season, the club announced on Monday.

After spending his youth career as part of both the Liverpool and Manchester United academies, the 21-year-old winger began his professional career with New York City FC in 2016. Harrison made 55 appearances for NYCFC, scoring 14 goals and registering 13 assists in two seasons at Yankee Stadium.

The English winger’s impressive performances caught the attention of NYCFC’s partner club Manchester City, who acquired Harrison at the beginning of 2018.

Harrison spent the first half of 2018 on loan with Championship side Middlesbrough, but the winger struggled to find consistent playing time, making only four appearances.