Jesse Marsch joins RB Leipzig as assistant coach

Following his departure from the New York Red Bulls, Jesse Marsch’s new position has been confirmed by RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga club announced on Monday that Marsch has joined the team as an assistant coach. Sporting director Ralf Rangnick will take on double responsibility for the team this season as he manages the team.

“It was a decision we had to take time to think over,” Rangnick said at a press conference. “We have decided that I will take on the head coaching role myself, with the help of the best possible coaching staff. The goal is for me to be on the pitch for the training sessions [while] we will redistribute some [internal] tasks to my sporting director.”

Marsch has signed a two-year contract with the club and will remain as an assistant coach next season when the team transitions to Julian Nagelsmann for the 2019-2020 season.

Nagelsmann is set to lead Hoffenheim through this upcoming Bundesliga campaign before joining up with RB Leipzig.