Jesse Marsch leaves Red Bulls, Chris Armas takes over as head coach

Jesse Marsch’s departure is now official.

The New York Red Bulls announced on Friday that Marsch has left the club to “pursue other opportunities”. The news comes in the aftermath of reports linking Marsch with a role with RB Leipzig.

Chris Armas has been promoted to head coach to replace Marsch. The former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder joined the club in Feb. 2015 and has served as an assistant under Marsch.

“We are fully supportive of Jesse and his decision to pursue a new opportunity,” said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. “Jesse played a large role in establishing our club identity, but the culture here is the result of the dedication and hard work of many.

“We are confident in Chris Armas. We know Chris and the coaching staff will have our team ready to compete each week, and they will continue to find ways to improve and work towards our ultimate goal of winning MLS Cup.”

The Red Bulls currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with rivals New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.