Jesse Marsch leaves Red Bulls, Chris Armas takes over as head coach

Jesse Marsch’s departure is now official.
The New York Red Bulls announced on Friday that Marsch has left the club to “pursue other opportunities”. The news comes in the aftermath of reports linking Marsch with a role with RB Leipzig.
Chris Armas has been promoted to head coach to replace Marsch. The former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder joined the club in Feb. 2015 and has served as an assistant under Marsch.
“We are fully supportive of Jesse and his decision to pursue a new opportunity,” said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. “Jesse played a large role in establishing our club identity, but the culture here is the result of the dedication and hard work of many.
“We are confident in Chris Armas. We know Chris and the coaching staff will have our team ready to compete each week, and they will continue to find ways to improve and work towards our ultimate goal of winning MLS Cup.”
The Red Bulls currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with rivals New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.
Last coach out of NYC for a better job turn off the lights please.
Marsch has always been independent and seems to have a vision for the future that baffles many. His decisions to shed McCarty, Klejstan, etc. from the NY Red Bull are just a couple examples.
He left Montreal after only a season in what was described as philosophical differences with management. He then spent a year traveling with his young family and a couple seasons as an (unpaid) assistant coach at Princeton Univ before taking the Red Bulls’ job, replacing a popular coach and transforming a successful team to one that has arguably been more successful without spending a lot of money.
Who is to argue with his decision? Where ever he goes, I wish him luck.
I only hoped he would finish the season if nothing else to see if his or Bob Bradley’s vision of how to build a team would end up more successful. (Both teams are doing very well right now; they are scoring 2 goals per game while earning about 2 points per game.) To that end, I have tickets to the Red Bull -LAFC game on Aug. 5 and hoped to see how the two coaches would approach their teams’ meeting.
McCarty and Kljestan are meh, decent league players, but marginal internationals. What I’d say is he had Pareja’s sense of how to blow up and rebuild and tinker with teams to consistent playoff qualification but is perhaps overrated in the sense that unlike say Vermes, he never actually won anything. Idiots generally don’t go to Princeton but judged on results he has yet to manifest the level of chops of his fellow Princeton alum and long term mentor Bradley.
