Jorge Mas: New England Revolution building a stadium in downtown Boston

With D.C. United now playing at Audi Field, the New England Revolution are now one of the biggest cases of a team badly needing a soccer specific stadium. They most recently attempted to build one near the University of Massachusetts Boston, but that fizzled in June 2017. However, their next plan may be in motion, according to the owners of one of the league’s new expansion franchises.

Speaking to The Miami Herald, Jorge Mas, one of the expansion group’s key investors, said “… one of the only franchises left to build a soccer-specific stadium is the New England Revolution, which is owned by Bob Kraft of the New England Patriots,” Mas said. “They’re building a facility, I think, right near or next to Boston Garden, so they’re in …”

If true, that would have the Revolution playing home games in the heart of downtown Boston.

The Revs currently play at Gillette Stadium, the 66,000+ capacity home of the NFL’s New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, which is about 20 miles south of Boston.

Mas’s statement may not hold much water, however. A Revolution spokesperson declined to comment on the situation and city officials claimed to know nothing of any stadium plans.