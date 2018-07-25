Kellyn Acosta debuts as Rapids down Boca Juniors on penalties in friendly

The Colorado Rapids rallied from two goals down to tie Argentinian side Boca Juniors, 2-2, in regulation and win in penalties in a Tuesday friendly at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Boca Juniors jumped out to a two-goal advantage in the first 14 minutes, as Wilmar Barrios and Sebastian Villa scored three minutes apart.

Once the Rapids settled into the contest, they were able to create chances and find the back of the net. Yannick Boli slotted home the first goal for the Major League Soccer side in the 30th minute, while Enzo Martinez equalized in the 54th minute.

In penalties, all five Rapids scored, including goalkeeper Zac MacMath, who made a save in the third round of the shootout.

Kellyn Acosta started and played the first 45 minutes for the Rapids after joining the club via trade on Monday.

The Rapids return to MLS action on Saturday against D.C. United at Audi Field.