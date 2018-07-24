Megan Rapinoe nominated for FIFA Best Women's Player award

One U.S. Women’s National Team veteran made the shortlist for a major FIFA award.

Megan Rapinoe is the lone USWNT representative on the 10-player shortlist for FIFA’s Best Women’s Player award. Rapinoe is joined by several of the world’s top stars, including Marta, Samantha Kerr, Wendie Renard and Amandine Henry. Neither 2016 winner Carli Lloyd nor 2017 winner Lieke Martens are among the 2018 nominees

Rapinoe helped lead the USWNT to the 2018 SheBelieves Cup title while helping guide the team to a 12-game unbeaten run. In addition, the veteran midfielder scored 12 goals in 18 NWSL in the team’s 2017 campaign.

A total of six players from Olympique Lyon made the cut while Kerr, Rapinoe and Marta represent the NWSL on the 10-player shortlist.

Here’s a full look at the nominees:

Lucy Bronze (ENG) – Olympique Lyonnais

Pernille Harder (DEN) – VfL Wolfsburg

Ada Hegerberg (NOR) – Olympique Lyonnais

Amandine Henry (FRA) – Olympique Lyonnais

Samantha Kerr (AUS) – Sky Blue FC / Perth Glory / Chicago Red Stars

Saki Kumagai (JPN) – Olympique Lyonnais

Dzsenifer Marozsan (GER) – Olympique Lyonnais

Marta (BRA) – Orlando Pride

Megan Rapinoe (USA) – Seattle Reign

Wendie Renard (FRA) – Olympique Lyonnais