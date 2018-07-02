Mexico knocked out of World Cup with loss to Brazil

For the seventh straight time, Mexico’s World Cup run is over in the Round of 16.
El Tri fell to Brazil in Monday’s Round of 16 clash as goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino led the way in a 2-0 win. The victory pushes Brazil to the quarterfinals for the seventh consecutive tournament.
Following a back-and-forth first half, Brazil finally broke through six minutes into the second half. Willian provided the assist, firing a pass across the six-yard box to Neymar, who tapped in on the back post for his second goal of the tournament.
Neymar then provided the assist on the insurance goal just before stoppage time as Firmino tapped in on the back post this time to seal the win.
The first half started in favor of El Tri as they turned up the pressure early with Brazil soaking it up. With veteran Rafa Marquez in the lineup, Mexico was composed but aggressive, dominating the wings early while picking on Fagner, who was replacing the injured Marcelo. As the half wore on, though, Brazil grew into the game, testing Guillermo Ochoa with a number of shots to close the half.
Early in the second half, Mexico was forced into using all three substitutes as Marquez’s age, Edson Alvarez’s yellow card and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez’s early injury forced Juan Carlos Osorio’s hand before the 60th minute.
Brazil will now take on the winner of Belgium’s clash with Japan.
MAN OF THE MATCH
Neymar played his part in the game’s two big moments, scoring one and assisting the other as Brazil sealed the win.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH
Neymar’s goal rewarded an increasingly-aggressive Brazil side while putting Mexico’s backs against the wall.
MATCH TO FORGET
An early injury severely limited ‘Chicharito’, taking away an extremely important piece of the El Tri attack.
Man of the Match: Miguel Layun
…for not putting up with any of Neymar’s crap.
Man, is the Brazilian #10 a spoiled little brat or what…
as someone else here had previously said, sombrero’s off to mexico, they played well! too bad it couldn’t last a bit longer.
now that mexico’s out, i’m rooting for russia.
I knew when I saw those stupid haircuts (trying to troll Neymar?) that they weren’t going to have it. Bye
Played with heart and played in a manner that deserves respect. Highs and lows but at the end of the day the world knows who they are. A lot of players will benefit from this exposure.
Okay, Mexico the last CONCACAF TEAM is out…….back to 🇺🇸US – 🇲🇽MEXICO RIVALRY!!!!!
🇧🇪
Most of us USMNT fans never put the rivalry on pause, Bizzy. It’s not something we can (or want to) do…
My biggest concern was that Landon apparently paid $150 dollars for a pretty blah Mexico T-shirt.
It was a tall task for Mexico and they were in the match for most of it. At least one Concacaf was able to represent the region well.
Fox sports just can’t catch a break, First no US, now no Messi, Ronaldo, or Mexico. They have to be excited about that potential Belgium – Croatia final to bring in the big viewing numbers.
hahaha poor fox sports lol!
Come se dice “groundhog day” en español…?
So let’s review: they beat an old and pathetic Germany, took care of business against South Korea, got mauled by Sweden, then booted by a less than impressive Brazil. El Tri, meet reality. Reality, El Tri…
