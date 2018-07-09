Miami MLS ownership unveils renderings proposed Miami Freedom Park site

The Miami MLS ownership revealed their latest stadium renderings on Sunday.

Miami Freedom Park is being billed as a world-class soccer village and technology hub. In addition to hosting the club’s stadium, the park would hold 23 acres of youth soccer fields and would be privately funded.

David Beckham and partner Jorge Mas are expected to go into further detail of the stadium plan during the Miami City Commission meeting on Thursday.

, Featured, MLS- Miami

Comments

3 comments
  • The Imperative Voice

    This rendering will even wash your car upon request.

    I assume the fact Beckham has an exercised option is the hangup here, but I can’t imagine any other would-be team getting years to fart around and see if they can slap something together. Particularly on stadium siting and funding.

    Like

    Reply
  • TheFrenchOne

    This is worse than the Adu updates… I don’t care if you have renderings of a floating stadium in the middle Biscayne Bay, just get something concrete in place before you make another announcement.

    Like

    Reply
    • The Imperative Voice

      I think the idea is as long as they are seemingly active — even in an artificial way — it’s hard for MLS to end the Beckham option. If they were only allowed to announce real progress then this would end faster, but I assume either MLS would owe Beckham a lot of money or there would be a court battle about how Mean MLS took away his option while he was working so hard to achieve it. Look, your honor, here’s a rendering…..

      Like

      Reply

