Monday Kickoff: Mbappe to stay with PSG, Ronaldo undergoes Juve medical and more

While several Paris Saint-Germain regulars have been linked with moves, the World Cup’s breakout star insists he’ll remain with the club.

Kylian Mbappe says he will “100 percent” stay with Paris Saint-Germain this season despite links to Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Cristiano Ronaldo will be formally presented by Juventus on Monday after undergoing his medical with the club. (REPORT)

Chelsea will reportedly reject any offers for Eden Hazard. (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly interested in Thomas Meunier following the Belgian fullback’s strong World Cup run. (REPORT)

Barcelona is also reportedly interested in signing PSG midfielder Adrian Rabiot. (REPORT)

Chelsea has been named a potential landing spot for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (REPORT)

Liverpool is reportedly interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen. (REPORT)

Newcastle will reportedly not sell Jamaal Lascelles unless the club receives an “astronomical bid”. (REPORT)

