Neymar: Mexico talked too much, and now they are going home

After scoring to send Mexico out of the World Cup, Neymar had plenty to say about El Tri’s departure from the tournament.

Neymar scored the first of two goals for Brazil on Monday, leading the way in a 2-0 win that sent Mexico out in the Round of 16. The forward also assisted Brazil’s second goal, but his most vicious attack on Mexico may just be his postgame comments that showed little sympathy.

“They talked too much, and they are going home,” Neymar said after Brazil’s win.

“I want to congratulate the whole team. There are times in any game where you have to suffer, these are tough games and Mexico are a great side, but we showed lots of class. ”

Neymar also discussed an incident that occurred in the second half as Miguel Layun stepped on the Brazilian star’s ankle.

“It was unfair,” he said. “The ball was not in play and we were off the pitch.”

Neymar, who has two goals in Russia, will lead Brazil against into the quarterfinals on Friday.