Report: Bayern Munich closing in on $12 million bid for Alphonso Davies

Vancouver Whitecaps sensation Alphonso Davies is one of the most exciting young players in the world, and the 17-year-old is reportedly on the verge of a move to one of the biggest teams in the world.

Bayern Munich has reportedly tabled a bid of $12 million dollars for the Canadian speedster, The Athletic reported on Friday night, a fee that would shatter the record for highest fee paid for an MLS player (currently still the $10 million Villarreal paid for Jozy Altidore in 2008).

The $12 million offer is reportedly a “base fee” that could rise due to add-ons and performance clauses.

Bayern Munich was one of several top European clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid, linked to Davies earlier this month as interest ratcheted up in the youngster’s services heading into the summer window.

Davies missed Whitecaps practice on Friday ahead of the team’s Cascadia Derby showdown with the Seattle Sounders

While the Athletic report seemed to suggest the transfer will take place soon, FIFA regulations would prevent Davies from moving to Bayern Munich until after he turned 18 — his 18th birthday is in November — meaning he would have to wait until January to formally complete the move if a fee is agreed between Bayern and Vancouver.

As things stand, Davies is expected to miss Vancouver’s upcoming match in order to complete a move.

Bayern Munich is set to take part in the International Champions Cup, and will face Paris Saint Germain on Austria on Saturday ahead of a tour of the United States, which will include a match against Juventus on Wednesday in Philadelphia.