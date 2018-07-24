Reports: Bayern Munich, Whitecaps agree to record fee for Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is reportedly headed to Bayern Munich for a record fee.
According to Multiple Reports, the Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS, and Bayern Munich have come to terms on a deal for Davies with a fee that could reach as high as $19 million. The base transfer fee is reportedly set at $13 million with bonuses that could reach an additional $6 million. The fee would be an MLS record, which is currently held by Jozy Altidore’s $10 million move to Villarreal.
Since Davies does not turn 18 until November, the Whitecaps winger would be unable to join Bayern until the winter window, and the report says he could remain with the Whitecaps until the end of the season.
According to MLSSoccer.com, Davies is currently in Philadelphia as Bayern prepares to face Juventus on Wednesday night.
Following reports last week linking Davies with a move, the Whitecaps winger missed his team’s match against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, an eventual 2-0 loss by the Canadian club.
Davies has played 20 times for the Whitecaps this season, scoring three goals while providing seven assists.
I keep wondering how long it’s going to be before Canada is half-decent…you look at their roster and I see Davies, plus guy like Cyle Larin and Tosaint Rickets at F, Will Johnson, Osorio, Akindele, and Kaye at MF…the Canucks are weaker at defender and GK, but that ain’t a half-bad crew to start with and you’d figure them to at least make the Hex.
They aren’t, which begs the question: why not?
The short answer involves a consistent long-term inability to beat Honduras.
Since 50% of North American fans probably don’t watch MLS or the Canadian National Team you are probably correct. Vancouver really went slow with his development as well, he had only 11 starts with 0 goals and 1 assist in his first two seasons (34 appearances 1400 minutes). The Canadian national team not being in the Hex also hurt his fame, only 6 appearances for Team Canada including a (6 minute red card in his last appearance in August of last year).
