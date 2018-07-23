Report: FC Dallas trades Kellyn Acosta to Colorado Rapids

It appears that U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kellyn Acosta could be on the move.
FC Dallas is reportedly set to trade the Homegrown midfielder to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for forward Dominique Badji, according to the Dallas Morning News. FC Dallas will also reportedly receive the Rapids’ first round draft pick in 2019, international spots in 2018 and 2019 and a portion of any transfer fee generated from a potential Acosta sale outside of MLS.
Acosta joined FC Dallas in 2013, rapidly becoming the team’s most successful Homegrown star. He has since made 117 regular season appearances for the club, scoring nine goals. In addition, Acosta has earned 17 caps for the USMNT. However, the midfield has dealt with injury issues dating back to 2017 and has struggled at points in 2018.
Badji, meanwhile, was the Rapids’ leading scorer with nine goals in 2017. The forward has scored seven goals in 16 appearances for the Rapids this season.
While the trade has yet to be made official, the Rapids do have a press conference scheduled for Monday afternoon.
This deal doesn’t make much sense to me for Colorado. They appear to have given up a lot if the plan is just to sell him but then again Colorado often doesn’t make sense.
IV- not sure if you saw my post yesterday about Kaye and LAFC but Acosta will remain as a HG even though he is leaving the team that “grew” him. It doesn’t make sense, but I linked the HG rules on my other post if you want to read them. There are about 10 players who are HGs that are no longer with their original team.
Then why aren’t they back in the draft? You may remember the original idea on HGP was that when the academies were first being started — and there were really only a few like NYRB and the Fire — there was a question of whether the players they produced would be subject to either allocation processes or the draft like any other player starting their career here, or would instead be “dibs” because of the effort involved to produce the players. I always thought this was faux-Euro because across the pond a team has no guarantees their academicians sign their first pro deal there (though often they stay loyal). MLS’ response c. 2010 as players like Agudelo “graduated” was to implement “dibs” via HGP. This actually occasionally led to players like Ibeagha heading off to Europe instead because they no longer wanted to be with the parent team as a pro (in his case, the Dynamo).
If HGP is now an attribute the player can walk around with, as opposed to just a “tag” by the parent team, such that the player can transport the “tag” for the benefit of the next team and the next, why do they have to sign for the original parent, and why aren’t they back to allocation or the draft?
