Report: FC Dallas trades Kellyn Acosta to Colorado Rapids

It appears that U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kellyn Acosta could be on the move.

FC Dallas is reportedly set to trade the Homegrown midfielder to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for forward Dominique Badji, according to the Dallas Morning News. FC Dallas will also reportedly receive the Rapids’ first round draft pick in 2019, international spots in 2018 and 2019 and a portion of any transfer fee generated from a potential Acosta sale outside of MLS.

Acosta joined FC Dallas in 2013, rapidly becoming the team’s most successful Homegrown star. He has since made 117 regular season appearances for the club, scoring nine goals. In addition, Acosta has earned 17 caps for the USMNT. However, the midfield has dealt with injury issues dating back to 2017 and has struggled at points in 2018.

Badji, meanwhile, was the Rapids’ leading scorer with nine goals in 2017. The forward has scored seven goals in 16 appearances for the Rapids this season.

While the trade has yet to be made official, the Rapids do have a press conference scheduled for Monday afternoon.